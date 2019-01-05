Former downtown church becomes a 'hub' for Wichita homeless

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A former church in downtown Wichita is being repurposed as a "hub" to treat homeless patients.

The Wichita Eagle reports Robert Mitelhaus, owner of the former Central Christian Church building, signed leases for multiple organizations to use the space after realizing the church might be best utilized by certain groups and outreach ministries.

JayDoc Community Clinic is one of the building's primary tenants. Jay Doc is a University of Kansas-sponsored collaboration with the Guadalupe Clinic that treats patients at the church on Thursday nights. It serves as an outreach effort by the Catholic Diocese of Wichita that provides health care to the uninsured and to those who can't otherwise afford it.

The building was dedicated as the home of Central Christian Church in 1948. At the time, Central Christian was one of the largest churches in town.

___

