Former coach faces new child sex-abuse allegations

FARMINGTON, N.H. (AP) — A former New Hampshire college assistant basketball coach faces new charges in Farmington of paying minors to engage in sexual conduct and buying a child sex-abuse image, following his recent arrest in Concord on multiple counts of manufacturing child sex abuse images.

Joshua Pincoske, 47, remains jailed without bail. He was arrested this week, accused of meeting with two 17-year-old girls in 2020 and paying them to engage in sexual activity. One girl later identified him to police.

It wasn’t immediately known if Pincoske had entered a plea on the new charges. A phone message seeking comment was left with his attorney.

Prosecutors said the Farmington investigation led to a search warrant issued earlier this month at Pincoske's Concord home, where investigators seized his laptop and cellphones and arrested him. Pincoske pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated felonious sexual assault; manufacturing child sex abuse images; and possession of a child sexual abuse image.

Pincoske was a volunteer assistant basketball for the men’s program at Colby-Sawyer College in New London. The college said in a statement last week that due to the serious nature of the charges, his status “has been rescinded, effective immediately."