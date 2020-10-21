Former city employee sentenced to prison on drug charges

BOSTON (AP) — A man who sold drugs while he was employed by the city of Boston has been sentenced to eight months in prison, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

In addition to the prison sentence, Gary Webster, 36, was sentenced to two years of probation, the U.S. attorney's office in Boston said in a statement. Prosecutors had sought a sentence of two years and six months behind bars.

A cooperating witness in September and October 2016 made four purchases of cocaine and one purchase of fentanyl from Webster, who was then the director of constituent services for a Boston city councilor, authorities said.

In total, Webster sold more than 300 grams of cocaine and 49 grams of fentanyl to the cooperating witness.

Webster pleaded guilty last November to four counts of distributing and possessing with intent to distribute cocaine, and several other charges.

This case was part of Operation Landshark, a federal investigation that targeted repeat offenders and others in Brockton and Boston, many of whom had prior drug, gun and violence convictions.