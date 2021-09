MILWAUKEE (AP) — A former candidate for Outagamie County sheriff has been indicted by a federal grand jury for possessing child pornography while he was appealing a previous conviction for distribution of child porn, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Alexander Bebris, 52, of Denmark, was sentenced to five years in prison in November and was allowed to remain free pending his appeal. Calumet and Brown County law enforcement found the images during a search of his residence on Aug. 20.