Former candidate Ed Gillespie joins public relations firm

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Former Virginia GOP gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie is joining a public relations firm.

Financial communications firm Sard Verbinnen announced Tuesday that Gillespie would be chairman of a newly launched public affairs office.

Gillespie ran unsuccessfully for governor last year and for the U.S. Senate in 2014. He was a White House advisor to President George W. Bush and chairman of the Republican National Committee.

He's previously worked as a communications consultant and lobbyist. Gillespie has said he has no plans to run for office again.