OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington’s former state auditor has reported to prison months after he exhausted his appeals on his 2017 tax fraud conviction.

KING 5 reported last week that Troy Kelley is at FCI Herlong, which is a medium-security federal prison in Herlong, California, about 50 miles northwest of Reno, Nevada. Kelley was sentenced to 366 days in prison, followed by a year of supervised release.