Former US attorney for Kansas considers run for senate seat

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — Former U.S. Attorney for Kansas Barry Grissom has talked to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee about a possible run for Republican Sen. Pat Roberts' seat.

The Kansas City Star reports that Grissom confirmed Monday that he's been considering a 2020 run as a Democrat for roughly a year. Although he's not made his decision, he's laying the groundwork.

Roberts is 82 and hasn't yet decided whether he'll seek re-election for a term that would keep him in office through his 90th birthday. He's seen as vulnerable because he survived a primary challenge in 2014 against a political newcomer with less than 50 percent of vote and needed a flood of national money to win the general election.

Roberts' spokesman dismissed Grissom's chances, describing Grissom as an appointee of President Barrack Obama.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com