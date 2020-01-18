Former New Milford resident seeks kidney

Former New Milford resident Karen Smyrski-Smith, who has Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD), an inherited progressive disorder in which cysts develop in the kidneys, is hopeful a living donor with a kidney match will soon be found. She is shown above at age 29 when she was diagnosed with the disease in 1980.

Karen Smyrski Smith has seen her fair share of doctors and been in and out of hospitals for nearly 40 years.

The former New Milford resident has been living with a diagnosis of Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD), an inherited progressive disorder in which cysts develop in the kidneys, since 1980.

She is now hopeful a living donor with a kidney match will soon be found.

“I’m at the precipice,” said Smyrski Smith, 68, a resident of Maryland. “I’m doing everything I can to stay healthy until I get a living donor.”

“It’s not easy,” said Smyrski Smith, who lived in Connecticut until 2002. “I need to be optimistic and cynical at the same time.”

Smyrski Smith grew up on her grandparent’s farm on Tamarack Road in New Milford and also lived in Danbury and Greenwich in later years.

She moved to California in 2002 to fulfill a lifelong dream. Shortly after arriving there, her medical issues began to kick into high gear.

“All my dreams were dashed,” Smyrski Smith said, who is in kidney failure.

Smyrski Smith described herself as looking nine months pregnant. She has hundreds of cysts that stretches the tissues of the kidney.

Dr. Terry Watnick, professor of medicine at Baltimore PKD Center, Division of Nephrology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, and an endowed chair, said one in 500 to one in 1,000 people have ADPKD.

“She’s resilient,” Watnick said of Smyrski Smith, who is one of her patients in Maryland. “She hasn’t given up.”

Dr. Watnick said Smyrski Smith as “realistic” about her situation and knows “without a donor, she’ll probably wind up on dialysis.”

In 2003, Smyrski Smith had two surgeries to cut off the top of five cysts. But they grew back. In total, 3,600 cc of fluid was removed in the two surgeries.

She needed outpatient procedures for her kidneys off and on for the next 15 years.

From 2003 to mid-2016, Smyrski Smith had nearly 30 cyst aspirations, each draining anywhere from 750cc (about three cups) to 1,500 cc (about a liter and a half) of fluid.

“I don’t see myself as sick, so I don’t dwell on it,” the 1968 graduate of New Milford High School said of her outlook on her health challenges.

She said a nephrologist, who is now head of the transplant department at UCLA, related that her positive attitude has bought her 10 years.

“All my doctors are my cheerleaders,” said Smyrski Smith, a former Miss New Milford contestant. “They’re always right there for me.”

Doctors recommend it is best for her to have a living donor’s kidney. The donor should have O blood type and be a non-smoker.

The kidney would be transplanted, and her two affected kidneys would be removed.

Multiple teams of surgeons are needed to perform the operations. If a living donor is found, surgeons can plan a coordinated time for the operation.

A donation from a cadaver is an emergency surgery and is only handled by the transplant team. In that case, Smyrski Smith would need an additional operation.

Smyrski Smith has been on a kidney waiting list for three and a half years and has been called in twice to prep for a new kidney, each time to have plans for the transplant to be called off last minute due to the donor kidney.

It happened a few years ago while living in California and under doctors’ care at UCLA, and again last May while living outside of Baltimore.

Smyrski Smith, who has a background as a bookkeeper, programmer and nurse, said several friends have been tested but no one has been successfully matched.

Getting a kidney from a family member is not an option. Smyrski Smith is one of four living family members with the disease. One brother died of it in 2014. Over the years, testing on the family members diagnosed with polycystic kidney disorder indicated the disorder is carried through Smyrski Smith’s maternal line.

Her mother, Dolores Sapetti — daughter of Nando Sapetti and Catherine “Cate” (Higgins) Sapetti — and father split when Smyrski Smith was a child. Dolores moved to New Jersey and Smith did not have a relationship with her. Her mother died at 35 in 1965.

Chances are, Sapetti never knew she had polycystic kidney disease. Smyrski Smith said her grandparents died in their 40s and were unaware they carried the disease.

In 2001, Smyrski Smith’s two brothers were diagnosed with the disease, confirming the disease came from Smith’s maternal line.

Her son was diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease his senior year of high school, and a niece was diagnosed about four years later.

Smyrski Smith and family members have all had a magnetic resonance angiogram (MRA), a type of MRI that provides pictures of blood vessels inside the body.

Tests indicated Smyrski Smith has a 2 mm aneurysm.

“My body is handling it,” according to Smyrski Smith, whose neurosurgeon told her the aneurysm is stable.

Over the years, though, loss of appetite, increased sleeping, difficulty breathing, fatigue and other symptoms have impacted her ability to work.

While Smyrski Smith waits for a donor, she is prepared for dialysis — she had a surgical procedure to create an access point for the dialysis machine — if necessary.

For the time being, though, Smyrski Smith’s lab work is regularly monitored by doctors who are hopeful a living donor will be found.

Possible donors can complete an application and indicate “Karen L. Smyrski Smith” on the form available at Maryland.donorscreen.org. A transplant would be performed at the University of Maryland Medical Center’s main campus. For more information, call the living donor office at 410-328-1564.

Those who are related to Smith on her maternal side and would like to reach out to her for family information should email her at misskarensnewkidney

@gmail.com.