Former Missouri youth pastor charged with child sex abuse

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A former youth pastor was charged with seven felonies following accusations he sexually abused a child in Missouri.

Jeff, Taylor, 46, of Strafford, Missouri, was charged Thursday with five counts of statutory sodomy and two counts of statutory rape, the Springfield News-Leader reported.

Taylor is accused of sexually abusing a child for several years beginning when the victim was younger than 14. He was booked into the Green County jail Wednesday, a day after the victim reported it to law enforcement.

Taylor allegedly told the Greene County Sheriff’s deputies that he engaged in sexual activity with the victim and said his actions were “based in love," according to court document,

Taylor worked at First Baptist Church in Strafford until a few days, court documents say.

If convicted, he faces a possible life sentence. He does not have an attorney listed for this case.