Former Miss America runs for Kentucky office

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Former Miss America Heather French Henry is highlighting her leadership experience and ties to both Democrats and Republicans in a run for Kentucky's Secretary of State.

Her Republican opponent in the conservative-leaning state is Michael Adams and he is playing up his ties to national GOP figures and his service on the state's Board of Elections.

University of Kentucky associate professor of political science Stephen Voss says both are playing to their strengths as they seek votes during the Nov. 5 general election.

Both candidates say secure elections are high priorities.

Adams says he favors requiring photo identification to vote, cleaning up the voter rolls, keeping primaries closed and offering ballots in English only.

Henry says she wants to have conversations on voter ID, cybersecurity and other voting-related issues.