Former Louisiana Gov. Edwards, 92, discharged from hospital

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2014, file photo, Louisiana Congressional Candidate, former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards addresses the crowd during an election watch party in Baton Rouge, La. Anna Edwards, the daughter of the former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards, says that the four-term governor has been taken to a Baton Rouge hospital on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. She said he was hospitalized after becoming unresponsive earlier in the day. less FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2014, file photo, Louisiana Congressional Candidate, former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards addresses the crowd during an election watch party in Baton Rouge, La. Anna Edwards, the daughter ... more Photo: Bill Feig, AP Photo: Bill Feig, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Former Louisiana Gov. Edwards, 92, discharged from hospital 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards has been discharged from the hospital after an overnight stay.

A spokesman for the 92-year-old Edwards said he was discharged Wednesday evening from Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center in Baton Rouge.

Edwards was hospitalized Tuesday. His daughter said he had suffered a drop in blood sugar after becoming dehydrated.

Spokesman Leo Honeycutt says "all tests and vital signs are good" for the former governor.

Edwards was elected governor four times, serving in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. He was convicted of corruption after his final term.

Released from prison in 2011, he soon married his third wife, Trina, then 32. They have a son, born in 2013.

Trina Edwards thanked well-wishers on social media Wednesday as the former governor prepared to go home.