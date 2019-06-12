Former Iowa Rep. Helen Miller to chair of Iowa Parole Board

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has appointed a former lawmaker to fill a vacancy on the Iowa Board of Parole.

Reynolds says she's named former Iowa House Democrat Helen Miller to chair the board beginning in July.

Miller served eight terms in the House representing the Fort Dodge area. She decided to retire last year.

A lawyer and former criminal defense attorney, Miller says she hopes to help Reynolds create a justice system that prioritizes redemption.

The chairmanship of the five-member board, a full-time salaried job, has been vacant since March 1 when Reynolds asked Jeff Wright to become the state public defender. Wright had been appointed to head the parole board in January 2018. Board terms are four years.

Miller's appointment is subject to Senate confirmation but she will begin serving on July 2.