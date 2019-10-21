Former Democratic Tennessee Sen. Tate dies at 65

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former Democratic Tennessee state Sen. Reggie Tate has died. He was 65.

Democratic state House Minority Leader Karen Camper says she spoke with Tate's family about his death Monday, saying the two families have known each other for decades. The news drew an outpouring of sympathy and remembrance from both Republicans and Democrats.

The Memphis lawmaker was first elected to the Senate in 2006. He lost his 2018 reelection to Democratic Sen. Katrina Robinson.

Tate was willing to side with majority Republicans in the Legislature, which at times drew criticism from within his own party.

Tate was an architecture firm CEO and served on several Memphis boards.

Tennessee Black Caucus of State Legislators Chairman Rep. G.A. Hardaway lauded Tate as a dedicated and accomplished politician who worked to build consensus.