Former Catholic priest sells affordable caskets, urns

HIBBING, Minn. (AP) — A former priest is building pine caskets and urns in a century-old church in Minnesota with a goal of making funerals more affordable.

KARE-TV reports that Mark Coen's company, Simple Pine Box, sells handmade caskets for $650. He also sells handmade urns for $125.

Coen learned how to create the caskets by studying YouTube videos. He spends between 20-30 hours a week on each casket at Hibbing's Grace Lutheran church, where he also lives.

Coen says his father's funeral showed him the need, after his family was charged $1,000 just to rent a casket prior to cremation.

Coen left priesthood after feeling stressed and isolated. Cohen says he's found another calling and doesn't regret being a priest for two decades or his decision to leave.

