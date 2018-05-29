Former Arab museum director joining DeVos Institute

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — The former director of Michigan's Arab American National Museum is joining the DeVos Institute of Arts Management as a senior consultant.

Devon Akmon starts working for the Washington, D.C.-based institute on Friday and is expected to focus on planning, fundraising and community engagement. He also will teach and consult through the organization's national capacity building programs and Global Arts Management Fellowship.

Akmon, who announced his departure from the Dearborn-based Arab museum in April, worked there for 13 years. He became its director in 2012.

The DeVos Institute of Arts Management provides consultation and training for arts institutions.