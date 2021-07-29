Forgotten oil and gas wells linger, leaking toxic chemicals CATHY BUSSEWITZ and MARTHA IRVINE, Associated Press July 29, 2021 Updated: July 29, 2021 11:34 a.m.
CRANE, Texas (AP) — Rusted pipes litter the sandy fields of Ashley Williams Watt’s cattle ranch in windswept West Texas. Corroded skeletons are all that remain of hundreds of abandoned oil wells. Unable to produce any useful amounts of oil or gas, the wells were plugged with cement decades ago.
But something eerie is going on beneath the land, where Watt once played among the mesquite trees and jackrabbits. The wells seem to be unplugging themselves. They’re leaking dangerous chemicals into her fields.
