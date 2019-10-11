Forgiveness counseling series to start

Sherman Congregational Church will offer group counseling on the topic of forgiveness Wednesdays from 4 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 to 11 a.m. Oct. 16 through Nov. 16.

Laura Baxter, who holds a master of science degree in counseling and is a certified counselor, of New Milford, will lead this session, which will be approached from a Christian perspective, using Guiding Scriptures in Luke chapters 17 and 23, and 2 Corinthians, chapters 2 and 12.

Solution-focused, cognitive behavioral and psychoanalytic approaches will guide the time together at the 6 Church Road church.

The title of this session is “How can I forgive others? How can I forgive myself? Coming to terms with anger, depression and learning to move on with positive energy.”

There is no charge for this first session; free-will donations will support the Sherman Church Community Relief Fund.

For information, contact Baxter at 860-733-9972 by voice or text, or email baxter7109@gmail.com.