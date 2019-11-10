https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Forest-Service-waives-day-use-fees-for-Veterans-14824094.php
Forest Service waives day-use fees for Veterans Day
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Some fees will be waived in the White Mountain National Forest in recognition of Veterans Day.
The U.S. Forest Service is waiving day-use fees Monday, though visitors still will be charged for overnight camping, cabin rentals, permits and other activities.
Active duty military members get such access year-round through the Interagency Annual Military Pass.
