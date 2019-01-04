Foreign powers weigh diplomatic moves on Venezuela's crisis

Brazil's Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo, right, and Canada's Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrew Leslie, left, attend a meeting of the Lima Group concerning Venezuela in Lima, Peru, Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. A coalition of international leaders gather in Lima to define a strategy for resolving Venezuela's growing crisis ahead of President Nicolas Maduro's Jan. 10 inauguration to a second term, which is widely dismissed as illegitimate.

LIMA, Peru (AP) — A coalition that includes more than a dozen Latin American countries is deciding the next steps for handling Venezuela's deepening crisis as President Nicolas Maduro enters a second term widely rejected as illegitimate.

The so-called Lima Group is meeting Friday in Peru's capital. It comes days before Maduro's Jan. 10 inauguration to a second, six-year term.

A once-wealthy oil nation, Venezuela is in crisis after two decades of socialist rule, marked by mass migration and hyperinflation that make it difficult for people to afford scarce food and medicine.

Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Mexico are among the group's members.

Some hardline countries propose withdrawing diplomats from Caracas.

Venezuela's Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza accuses the coalition is taking orders from U.S. President Donal Trump.