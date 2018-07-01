https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Foreign-films-to-be-screened-at-library-13028835.php
Foreign films to be screened at library
Published 12:00 am, Sunday, July 1, 2018
Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will kick off a four-week foreign film festival July 9.
The films, to be shown at 1 p.m., are among the best rated in their genre.
Films will include “Loveless,” nominated for best foreign language film, July 9; “A Fantastic Woman,” winner of best foreign language film, July 16; “The Wedding Plan” July 23; and “Amelie” July 30.
For more information, call the Wykeham Road library at 860-868-7586.
View Comments