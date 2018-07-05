Forecasters cite risk of flash flooding from storms, showers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Forecasters warn that a significant increase in showers and thunderstorms will cause a threat of flash flooding Thursday through Saturday and that the threat will be greatest over recent wildfire burn scars in northern New Mexico.

The National Weather Service says "significant impacts" are possible in and near the burn scar of a wildfire that started in late May near Cimarron and continued burning well into June.

Flash flooding in burn scars can cause rock and mud slides, debris flows and damage to roads and culverts.

The office also says heavy rainfall and flooding are also possible in urban drainage systems and areas prone to flash flooding and that lightning strikes will pose an additional threat to outdoor activities.

Afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms are expected to increase dramatically.