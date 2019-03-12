Forecasters: Dangerous storm to hit much of New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Forecasters say much of New Mexico will be hit Tuesday by a "potentially historic storm system" with dangerous weather conditions expected to include fast-moving severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind and baseball-sized hail.

The National Weather Service also says tornadoes are possible in east-central and southeast New Mexico south of Interstate 40 and east of U.S. 54 on Tuesday afternoon and evening and that dangerously high winds with gusts up to 75 mph (121 kph) are expected across much of central and eastern New Mexico on Wednesday.

According to the weather service, winds could be strong enough to flip tractor-trailer rigs and other high-profile vehicles. Other possible hazards include power outages and downed trees.

Heavy snow is expected starting early Wednesday morning in northern and western New Mexico.