For the animals

Animal Welfare Society of New Milford held its fifth annual breakfast at Candlewood Valley Country Club in town. Animal Welfare Society of New Milford held its fifth annual breakfast at Candlewood Valley Country Club in town. Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media

Janet Bloch, president of AWS, addresses guests and announces that the organization recently received funds that will allow AWS to further explore an expansion. Janet Bloch, president of AWS, addresses guests and announces that the organization recently received funds that will allow AWS to further explore an expansion. Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media

Guests Mike Nahom, foreground, and Dean Aita make their way through the buffet line during the event. Guests Mike Nahom, foreground, and Dean Aita make their way through the buffet line during the event. Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media

Breakfast attendees Kathy Elmore, foreground, and Randi Sachs peruse the array of items up for silent auction. Breakfast attendees Kathy Elmore, foreground, and Randi Sachs peruse the array of items up for silent auction. Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media





Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close For the animals 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

The Animal Welfare Society of New Milford held its fifth annual breakfast Oct. 5 at Candlewood Valley Country Club in town. The breakfast included a raffle, a silent auction, breakfast and guest speakers who shared stories of their relationship with AWS and the difference pets adopted from AWS have made in their lives. One of the highlights of the event was the announcement that AWS recently received funds from an estate to pursue its plans for an expansion.