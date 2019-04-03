The Greater New Milford Board of Realtors recently presented money it raised for local scholarships at a comedy fundraiser to the two emergency services organization, the New Milford Community Ambulance and New Milford CERT. A check for $1,600 was presented, with each organization receiving $800 for a scholarship. The board will issue funds for more scholarships in the community in May. Present for the presentation were, from left to right, Jack Oxton, vice president of New Milford Community Ambulance, Ashley Piper, field training, Donna Hespe, president of New Milford Community Ambulance, training officer Jake Amorando, GNMBR chairman Dawn Hough, GNMBR treasurer Chris LaCava, GNMBR director/event chairmanCarrie Zaslow and GNMBR immediate past president Lori Campbell. Missing are GNMBR members and event committee members Michael Collins, Larry Corrow, Peggy Kelly and Jen Wyslick.