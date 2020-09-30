For a cause

Affordable Automotive of New Milford recently presented a check for $270 to the Alzheimer’s Association of Connecticut. The business selects a local organization each month and, through its Giving Back Program, donates $5 per oil change that month to the organization. The Alzheimer’s Association was the recipient for the month of August. Above, Rose Koulouris of Affordable Automotive, right, presents the check to Sue Noonan of the Alzheimer’s Association.