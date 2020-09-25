For a cause

Staff from Village Crest Center for Health & Rehabilitation in New Milford recently participated in a one-mile walk around the Village Green and by New Milford Hospital in support of “The Essential Race.” The event, which ran through Sept. 20, drove funding to support essential workers at Nuvance Health Care System, of which New Milford Hospital is a part. First Light Home Care organized the race for the health network, and Lesser Evil donated snacks and the skilled care center’s walked in support of #HeroesSupportingHeroes. Above are, from left to right, in back, Theresa D’Ambrosio, director of recreation, Roger DeSouza, director of maintenance and Shoaib Cephas of the maintenance department; second row, Laila Ferrara, director of social work, Don Reynolds, director of dietary, Erin Healy, administrator, and Cindy Pfeiffer, RN supervisor; and in front, Kevin Venturini, admissions director, and Eileen Knauf-Coon, RN infection control/staff development. Courtesy of Village Crest