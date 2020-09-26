For a cause

Lions, from left to right, Mike Wilcox, Mike Sennello and Matt Roach proudly collect supplies for the drive.

The New Milford Lions Club recently sponsored a family and furry friends food drive at the Animal Welfare Society in town. Non-perishable food items to benefit Social Services and supplies for AWS were collected.