For a cause

The Woman's Club of Danbury/New Fairfield, which serves the Greater New Milford area, recently held its third annual "Hooray for the Arts" event at the Brookfield Craft Center. The show was for students from five area high schools who wanted to submit various media for a juried art contest. Winners received ribbons and cash prizes. There were three first-, second- and third-place winners, along with one "Best in Show." The judges were Carol Rosenblum and Ron Turri, both retired art teachers from the Danbury school system. The club raised $450 through donations, including a bake sale. Howard Lasser, director of the arts center, and club member and one of the event organizers Marlene Patren of Danbury, are shown above.

The Woman’s Club of Danbury/New Fairfield, which serves the Greater New Milford area, recently held its third annual “Hooray for the Arts” event at the Brookfield Craft Center. The show was for students from five area high schools who wanted to submit various media for a juried art contest. Winners received ribbons and cash prizes. There were three first-, second- and third-place winners, along with one “Best in Show.” The judges were Carol Rosenblum and Ron Turri, both retired art teachers from the Danbury school system. The club raised $450 through donations, including a bake sale. Howard Lasser, director of the arts center, and club member and one of the event organizers Marlene Patren of Danbury, are shown above.