For a cause

Each year the women who join the Woman’s Club of Danbury/New Fairfield become part of the freshman class and choose a project to benefit the community. This year they selected the Women’s Center of Danbury to benefit victims of sex trafficking. This year’s class spent over 232 hours baking over 1,500 cookies to sell in order to make a $1,300 donation to the center. The freshman class is shown above, from left to right, J. Bybee, S. Columbara, R. Savanta and R. Manousakis, all of Danbury, Samantha Flynn, development director of the Woman’s Center, D. Onofrio of New Fairfield, B. Faulstich of Bethel and H. Faga of Danbury as they present the center with the check at the Hearts for Hope Breakfast at the Fox Hill Inn. The woman’s club has members from the Greater New Milford area. January 2018

Courtesy of the Woman’s Club of Danbury/New Fairfield