For Uyghur torchbearer, China's Olympic flame has gone dark HUIZHONG WU, Associated Press Feb. 3, 2022 Updated: Feb. 3, 2022 1:17 a.m.
1 of11 Kamaltürk Yalqun holds the aluminium Olympics torch he carried at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games at the age of 17, on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Boston. The decade after the Games saw Beijing impose policies on his region of Xinjiang that split apart his family and Uyghur community. Today, he is an activist in the United States calling for a boycott of the 2022 Winter Games, which will see the Olympic flame returned to Beijing. Michael Dwyer/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Kamaltürk Yalqun, who was chosen to help carry the Olympic flame ahead of the 2008 Summer Games in Beijing, poses for a photo in Chinatown, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Boston. The decade after the Games saw Beijing impose policies on his region of Xinjiang that split apart his family and Uyghur community. Today, he is an activist in the United States calling for a boycott of the 2022 Winter Games, which will see the Olympic flame returned to Beijing. Michael Dwyer/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Kamaltürk Yalqun, who was chosen to help carry the Olympic flame ahead of the 2008 Summer Games in Beijing, walks with his wife Tumaris Ahat in Chinatown, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Boston. The decade after the Games saw Beijing impose policies on his region of Xinjiang that split apart his family and Uyghur community. Today, he is an activist in the United States calling for a boycott of the 2022 Winter Games, which will see the Olympic flame returned to Beijing. Michael Dwyer/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Kamaltürk Yalqun, who was chosen to help carry the Olympic flame ahead of the 2008 Summer Games in Beijing, stands for a photograph in Chinatown, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Boston. The decade after the Games saw Beijing impose policies on his region of Xinjiang that split apart his family and Uyghur community. Today, he is an activist in the United States calling for a boycott of the 2022 Winter Games, which will see the Olympic flame returned to Beijing. Michael Dwyer/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Kamaltürk Yalqun, who was chosen to help carry the Olympic flame ahead of the 2008 Summer Games in Beijing, walks with his wife Tumaris Ahat in Chinatown, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Boston. The decade after the Games saw Beijing impose policies on his region of Xinjiang that split apart his family and Uyghur community. Today, he is an activist in the United States calling for a boycott of the 2022 Winter Games, which will see the Olympic flame returned to Beijing. Michael Dwyer/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Kamaltürk Yalqun, who was chosen to help carry the Olympic flame ahead of the 2008 Summer Games in Beijing, poses for a photograph in Chinatown, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Boston. The decade after the Games saw Beijing impose policies on his region of Xinjiang that split apart his family and Uyghur community. Today, he is an activist in the United States calling for a boycott of the 2022 Winter Games, which will see the Olympic flame returned to Beijing. Michael Dwyer/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 In this photo provided by Kamaltürk Yalqun, Yalqun holds the Olympic torch after running the torch relay for the 2008 Beijing Olympics on July 30, 2008, in Qinhuangdao, China. The decade after the Games saw Beijing impose policies on his region of Xinjiang that split apart his family and Uyghur community. Today, he is an activist in the United States calling for a boycott of the 2022 Winter Games, which will see the Olympic flame returned to Beijing. (Kamaltürk Yalqun via AP) Show More Show Less
11 of11
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — At the age of 17, Kamaltürk Yalqun was chosen to help carry the Olympic flame ahead of the 2008 Summer Games in Beijing, where he later represented his home region in western China.
Today, he is an activist in the United States calling for a boycott of the 2022 Winter Games, which has seen the Olympic flame returned to Beijing.