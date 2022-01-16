For Oath Keepers and founder, Jan. 6 was weeks in the making COLLEEN LONG, Associated Press Jan. 16, 2022 Updated: Jan. 16, 2022 1:35 p.m.
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Two days after the election on Nov. 2, 2020, the Oath Keepers were already convinced that victory had been stolen from President Donald Trump and members of the far-right militia group were making plans to march on the U.S. Capitol.
“We aren't getting through this without a civil war,” leader Stewart Rhodes wrote fellow members, according to court documents. “Too late for that. Prepare your mind. body. spirit.”