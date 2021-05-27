For Native Americans, Harvard and other colleges fall short PHILIP MARCELO, Associated Press May 27, 2021 Updated: May 27, 2021 1:36 a.m.
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — When Samantha Maltais steps onto Harvard’s campus this fall, she’ll become the first member of the Aquinnah Wampanoag tribe to attend its prestigious law school. It’s a “full-circle moment” for the university and the Martha’s Vineyard tribe, she says.
More than 350 years ago, Caleb Cheeshahteaumuck, an Aquinnah Wampanoag man, became the first Native American to graduate from the Cambridge, Massachusetts, university — the product of its 1650 charter calling for the education of “English and Indian youth of this country.”