The Charlies Merriman Society, Connecticut Society Children of the American Revolution and the Roger Sherman Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution recently spearheaded a project to place homemade poppies outside Roger Sherman Town Hall in New Milford for Memorial Day. More than 350 poppies were created by children in the community and CAR members. Poppies were also placed around the war memorials on the Village Green. Above, members of CAR and DAR proudly stand in front of town hall after placing the poppies. They are, from left to right, in back, Jackson Delmore, Sydney Greenlaw, Ryan Delmore and Mary Rehnberg, and in front, Bonnie Butler, Scott Greenlaw, Alexis Delmore, Christopher Rehnberg, Metta Desmarais and Stephanie Rehnberg. Missing are Jon Delmore, Heidi Norcross and Jennie May Rehnberg, Senior State President.