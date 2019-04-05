‘Footloose’ on stage at NMHS

New Milford High School will continue staging its all-school musical, “Footloose,” April 5 at 7 p.m. and April 6 at 2 and 7 p.m. at the Route 7 high school.

Tickets for the production are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Credit card purchases will incur a $1.50 fee per ticket.

The box office at the school will accept cash, check and credit card to purchase tickets Mondays through Fridays from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Tickets can also be purchased at https://nmhsct.booktix.com/.