Food help expanded for kids shut out of school by pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — As many as 1 million Illinois schoolchildren will get more nutritious meals after state officials received an expansion of a federally subsidized pandemic-relief program, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Tuesday.
Illinois is one of 16 states that sought additional assistance from the U.S. Agriculture Department's program. In a news conference at Washington Middle School, Pritzker said the state will more than double the benefits it had been receiving and reach an additional 200,000 children.