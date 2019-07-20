Food bank drive to end with Wall of Food
The New Milford Mayor’s Office will hold a food drive through Village Fair Days July 26-27 at which time a Wall of Food will be built with donations received.
Non-perishable foods can be dropped off at Roger Sherman Town Hall at 10 Main St any time after July 6.
Donations can also be brought to Village Fair Days to be collected outside town hall, weather permitting.
SWAP is a color-coded system to educate pantry users on choosing nutritionally dense foods.
Color selection is based on sugar, sodium and saturated fat, green being the ideal items, yellow being items that are okay and red being foods that should be eaten sparingly.
For more information, call the mayor’s office at 860-355 -6010.