Food bank drive to end with Wall of Food

The New Milford Mayor’s Office will hold a food drive through Village Fair Days July 26-27 at which time a Wall of Food will be built with donations received.

Non-perishable foods can be dropped off at Roger Sherman Town Hall at 10 Main St any time after July 6.

Donations can also be brought to Village Fair Days to be collected outside town hall, weather permitting.

The food drive is held on conjunction with New Milford Social Services, which participates in the Supporting Wellness At Pantries program.

SWAP is a color-coded system to educate pantry users on choosing nutritionally dense foods.

Color selection is based on sugar, sodium and saturated fat, green being the ideal items, yellow being items that are okay and red being foods that should be eaten sparingly.

Social Service volunteers assist the shoppers and nutritional values are discussed and reviewed to make the best selection for each individual.

Although all donations are appreciated, the donations that are best able to successfully implement and educate are beverages (naturally flavored waters, seltzer, tea, coffee and coconut water), cereal, baked beans, snacks and personal care items.

For more information, call the mayor’s office at 860-355 -6010.