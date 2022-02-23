Focus on Wisconsin voting law changes shifts to Assembly

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly was scheduled to begin voting Wednesday on more than a dozen voting and election law changes that Republicans proposed in reaction to President Joe Biden's 2020 win.
The Republican-controlled Legislature was expected to pass all of the fast-tracked election bills before the approaching end of its two-year session even though Democratic Gov. Tony Evers would almost surely veto them. GOP lawmakers are trying to get around him by proposing some constitutional amendments that would need the approval of voters instead of the governor.