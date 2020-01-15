Flu spreads rapidly in Wyoming but other states faring worse

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — Influenza has been spreading rapidly in Wyoming.

Wyoming Department of Health officials don't typically release numbers of flu cases in the middle of flu season but say cases have been increasing since early December.

The dominant, B-strain virus is unusual for this time of year, department spokeswoman Kim Deti said.

Flu deaths and hospitalizations nationwide are lower than usual because the strain affects children and younger adults more than the elderly.

The Gillette News-Record reports the U.S. Centers for Disease Control rates Wyoming flu activity as moderate. The agency currently rates most of the U.S. at the highest severity level for flu.