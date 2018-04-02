https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Flower-show-12785789.php
Flower show
Published 12:00 am, Monday, April 2, 2018
Photo: Courtesy Of Barbara Clark
The New Milford Garden Club recently participated in the 2018 Connecticut State Federated Flower and Garden Show at the Hartford Convention Center. In attendance were, from left to right, in front, Elizabeth O’Connor, Virginia Driscoll and club president Janet Parsons, and in back, Ann Stone, Andrea Johnson, Barbara Clark, Carolyn Heaton and Sandra Gammons.
