Flower market set in Kent

RT Facts in Kent will hold a flower market Nov. 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event at 8 Old barn Road will feature the sale of unique wreaths, swags and tabletops décor crafted by local artisans and the opportunity to decorate a dwarf tree at the tree bar.

Special amaryllis and narcissus will be available in holiday wrapping.

In addition, House of Books will sell a selection of flower-centric books curated by Christopher, who will sell containers from his collection.