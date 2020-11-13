https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Flower-market-set-in-Kent-15715926.php
Flower market set in Kent
RT Facts in Kent will hold a flower market Nov. 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The event at 8 Old barn Road will feature the sale of unique wreaths, swags and tabletops décor crafted by local artisans and the opportunity to decorate a dwarf tree at the tree bar.
Special amaryllis and narcissus will be available in holiday wrapping.
In addition, House of Books will sell a selection of flower-centric books curated by Christopher, who will sell containers from his collection.
