Florida woman, 84, mauled to death by dog, man hospitalized

MARGATE, Fla. (AP) — Officials in Florida say an 84-year-old woman was mauled to death by her dog while a man was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel reports the elderly woman Carolyn Varanese was pronounced dead at the scene while 57-year-old Joseph Varanese was taken to Northwest Medical Center in Margate, Florida, a Fort Lauderdale suburb.

The dog is now in the custody of the Broward County Animal Care and Adoption Center as police investigate the cause of the late Friday attack.

The dog's breed was not specified.