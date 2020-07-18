Florida marathon runner halted by virus symptoms

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — After running a record 95 consecutive marathons, a local woman was forced to call it quits because of COVID-19-like symptoms.

For Alyssa Clark of Panama City Beach, it’s now time for some much needed rest and recovery.

“I was having fevers for (the last) couple days while I was running,” said Clark, who added that she also lost her sense of taste, had a cough, was nauseous and congested. “I started getting chest pains while I was running the 96th marathon and thought ‘Oh, this is really bad.’ ”

Realizing she had basically every symptom of the coronavirus, she stopped the marathon short and went to a local hospital. There, she was denied a test, Clark said.

She then managed to get tested at an urgent-care center Tuesday and is awaiting results.

“It’s definitely odd to have been turned away by a hospital from getting tested, especially considering the guidelines say to get tested if you’re exhibiting symptoms,” Clark said.

Prior to her feat, the official women’s world record for consecutive marathons was 60, Clark added. As of Thursday, she was still waiting for Guinness World Records to confirm her official record.

Looking back on her achievement, Clark was proud to have carried on as long as she did. Her journey originally began after a list of races she was preparing for got canceled. She then decided to put her cardio to the test and run a marathon every day until quarantine restrictions loosened.

At 27 years old, the competitive ultra-marathon runner, who is now self quarantining, said she plans to compete in a 240-mile ultra marathon this fall.

“It kind of feels like a lifetime ago already ... but I’m pretty excited for some new adventures,” she said on the past few months. ”(My original goal) was 65, then it was 75 and then it just kind of became 100, but it wasn’t like I started the journey thinking I was going to do 100 marathons.”