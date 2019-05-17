Florida man flees cops, hits several cars, patrol cruisers

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man is behind bars after authorities say he hit multiple civilian cars and several sheriff's patrol cars during a high-speed chase.

Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office deputies say 54-year old Edward Thornburg left the scene of a hit and refused to stop for deputies Thursday. As he sped away, authorities said he hit several cars and several patrol cars before he was stopped in Fort Walton Beach.

He faces multiple charges including counts of DUI with property damage, aggravated fleeing and eluding with injury or damage, assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of cocaine and smuggling contraband into a detention facility.