Florida legislator forced to resign jumps back into politics

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida House speaker who battled corruption charges is running for office again.

The Northwest Florida Daily News reported Thursday that Ray Sansom is running for school superintendent in Okaloosa County.

Sansom was accused of using his position as House budget chairman to get state money to pay for a hangar at the Destin airport for a major GOP donor. His 2011 trial ended when prosecutors dropped the charges after a judge refused to let a key witness testify.

Sansom told the newspaper he talked to hundreds of people before making his decision.

Sansom was sworn in as House speaker in 2008 but stepped down from the speakership as fellow Republicans were preparing to oust him. He ultimately resigned from the Legislature amid a push by House members to pursue ethics charges against him.

