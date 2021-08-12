Florida launches antibody treatment effort to help hospitals

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that he is launching a rapid response unit to expand the use of monoclonal antibodies and relieve pressure at hospitals that continue to report a rise in COVID-19 patients.
“This is probably the best thing that we can do to reduce the number of people that require hospitalization," DeSantis said at a news conference in Jacksonville, noting vaccines were still encouraged and effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths.