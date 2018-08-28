Florida health insurers want lowest Obamacare premiums ever

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida insurers selling health insurance under the Affordable Care Act known are requesting the lowest premium hikes since the law's inception, despite numerous obstacles from the Trump administration and major rate increases last year.

The state's largest insurer, Florida Blue, requested a meager increase of less than half a percent. According to figures released Tuesday by Florida's Office of Insurance Regulation, nine insurers requested to raise their rates by an average of about 5 percent. That compares to an average increase of 45 percent last year.

The figures come one year after several major insurers around the country pulled out amid dismal profits and growing uncertainty under the Trump administration. But enrollment has stabilized nationally at about 10 million people, and after two years of stiff premium hikes, many insurers are making money again.