Florida dad threatened mom, killed son; help came too late

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Court records show that a father who killed his 4-year-old son and himself had sent numerous threatening texts to the boy's mother and put a tracking device on her car in the days leading up to the deaths. She sought help from authorities, but it came too late.
The South Florida SunSentinel reports that court documents released Monday show John Michael Stacey, 47, threatening and stalking Alison Kessler in the days before he shot their son, Greyson Kessler, and himself during a visitation at his home.