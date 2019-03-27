Florida Senate: Limit constitution changes to 1 subject

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida voters could be asked to restrict the state's Constitution Revision Commission from placing items on the ballot that contain more than one subject.

The Senate unanimously passed a bill Wednesday that would bring the issues before voters next year. Senators said combining topics into one amendment forces some voters to accept a change they don't want in order to get a change they do want.

The commission meets every 20 years to suggest changes to the state constitution, which require approval from 60 percent of Florida voters.

Unlike citizen petitions and items placed on the ballot by the Legislature, the commission doesn't have to stick to a single subject.

A House bill has been unanimously approved in its first two committee stops.