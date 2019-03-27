Florida House panel Oks $89.9B budget plan; Senate next

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida House Appropriations Committee has approved an $89.9 billion state budget for next year that is lower than spending proposals by the Senate and Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The committee approved the spending blueprint Wednesday, readying it for a floor vote. The House budget is $400 million below the Senate plan and well under DeSantis' $91.3 billion proposal. A Senate committee takes up its budget later Wednesday.

Ultimately, the House and Senate will convene a conference committee to work out a final budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

Key differences including spending levels on education, the environment, affordable housing and whether to keep the Visit Florida tourism office alive. It's set to end in October under current law.

The budget is the only bill lawmakers must pass.