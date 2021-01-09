Florida Democrats elect ex-Miami Mayor Diaz as state leader

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Democratic Party leaders elected former Miami Mayor Manny Diaz on Saturday as the state's new party chair, hoping the Cuban American can turn the party's fortune after losing two straight presidential races, six straight gubernatorial defeats and losses of both U.S. Senate seats.
Diaz, 66, defeated Hillsborough County party chair Ione Townsend and former Gainesville Mayor Cynthia Moore Chestnut, getting 54% of the vote of party leaders in a meeting held on Zoom. He replaces Terrie Rizzo, who had been chair for three years and chose not to seek re-election.